Horace “Ken” Kendrick
Funeral services for Horace “Ken” Kendrick, 87, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Cindy Doran officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mr. Kendrick was born August 30, 1932 in Trinity County, Texas to the late Tina Thelma “Tiny” (Martin) and Carrol Kendrick, and died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Kendrick had resided in Lufkin most of his life. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was a Forklift Driver in the Warehouse at the Trailer Division of Lufkin Industries for more than 20 years. He was known to be a hard worker and was a real jokester. He loved to garden and most of all, he loved his family. Mr. Kendrick was member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Letha and Timmy Tullos of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Phyllis Kendrick of Round Rock; grandson and spouse, Zachary and Ashley Kendrick of Hutto; granddaughter, Emily Kendrick of Round Rock; great-grandchildren, Zachary Kendrick, Jr., Colt Kendrick; sisters and brother-in-law, Carolyn White, Francis and Kenneth Ripley, all of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Charles “Buck” and Leona Kendrick of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Lois Ellington of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, John Kendrick; wife, Betty Wright Kendrick; great-grandson, Eli Kendrick; sisters and brother-in-law, Estelle and Lester Thompson, Johnnie Pitts; and brothers and sister-in-law, Jr. Kendrick, J.C. and Sue Kendrick, and Donald Kendrick.
Pallbearers will be Charles Kendrick, John Kendrick, Allen Kendrick, Michael Wright, Jimmy Wright, and Johnny Wright.
Memorial contributions may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Houston Gulf Coast Chapter, 2425 Fountain View Suite 280, Houston, Texas 77057.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
