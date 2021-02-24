Joyce and Reginald “Pinky” Bridges
Funeral services for Joyce Bridges, 80, and Reginald “Pinky” Bridges, 84, of Hudson will be held Friday, February 26, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Randy Farr officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Joyce was born June 14, 1940 in Florida to the late Mr. and Mrs. James Britton Adkison, and died Monday, February 22, 2021 at home with her loving husband.
Reginald was born February 9, 1937 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Winnie Elizabeth (Potts) and Aubrey Harold Bridges, and died Monday, February 22, 2021 at home with his loving wife.
Joyce worked at Abitibi Paper Mill and retired as the Payroll Supervisor. She enjoyed fishing and was a Dallas Cowboys fan.
Pinky worked for Perco and retired as a supervisor. He enjoyed fishing, and he loved classic country music and playing his steel guitar.
Survivors include their daughter, Kimberly Bridges of Houston; grandchildren and their spouses, Jamie and Kacie Bridges, Bethaney and Antonio Aguilar, Brett Rutland, Stephanie Rutland, Lauren and Ray Hightower, Kelsey and Alex Aldrich; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Ian, Eli, and Owen Aguilar, Carson and Cannon Bridges, and Ruby Hricko; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
They were preceded in death by their parents and son, James Reginald “Reggie” Bridges.
Pinky was also preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.
Pallbearers will be Ian Aguilar, Brett Rutland, Jamie Bridges, Antonio Aguilar, Mike Capps, and Cody Capps.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 p.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
