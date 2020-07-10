Joyce Erlene (Parker) Hunt
Funeral Services for Joyce Erlene (Parker) Hunt will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Joyce was born December 9, 1928 in Grapeland, Texas to Samuel Harold and Lola Arlene (Cochrum) Parker. She passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in a Dallas hospice facility.
She attended school and graduated from South San Antonio High School in San Antonio, Texas. She worked at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., Sears and Roebuck credit department and Brooks Air Force Base in San Antonio, where she retired in 1978.
She and her husband, Gilbert Hunt, moved to Fredericksburg, Texas after retirement and lived in a beautiful country home, where their grandchildren loved coming to spend weeks every summer.
Gil and Joyce were both active members of the First Baptist Church of Fredericksburg. She enjoyed canning, gardening and multiple craft projects. After 16 years there, she and Gil moved to Lufkin, Texas to be near their son, where they became active members of Denman Avenue Baptist Church. In 2015, Joyce made her final move to Allen, Texas to live near her daughters.
Joyce had three children by her first husband, Thomas E. Bell, Sr. She is survived by daughter, Arlene Johnson of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Sylvia & husband Alan Bradshaw of Plano, Texas; and son Thomas E. Bell, Jr. and wife Kelley of San Antonio, Texas. Other survivors include brother, Jerry Parker and wife Bonnie; sister, Millie Johnson, as well as her six grandchildren, Scott Johnson, Austin Bradshaw, Jason Bell, Jenna Martin, Jacob Bradshaw, Kristen Dyck, and their spouses. She had thirteen great-grandchildren at the time of her death, with more on the way.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 32 years, Gilbert Eugene Hunt; and great-granddaughter, Khloe Nicole Bradshaw.
Joyce was dearly loved by her family and many friends. We all share many great memories of her.
Pallbearers will be Scott Johnson, Austin Bradshaw, Jason Bell and Jacob Bradshaw.
Honorary pallbearers will be Alan Bradshaw, Daniel Martin, James Dyck, Braden Johnson and Blake Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
