Betty LaSue (Gibson) Seale
Funeral services for Betty LaSue Gibson Seale, 91, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, February 11, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor John Greene officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery in Pollok, Texas.
Mrs. Seale was born April 4, 1930, in Waxahachie, Texas to the late Hansel Ephraim Gibson and Sarah Montie Mae Armstrong, and passed away peacefully to her eternal home in heaven on February 5, 2022, at the age of 91 years.
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend, and spiritual mentor who loved the Lord with all her heart and soul. Betty always believed in speaking truth, “It is what it is”. She married the love of her life, Dalton in 1949, that union lasted 60 years until his passing in 2010. Summer vacations to Colorado became a family tradition when their boys were young. She also loved watching Ken and Randy race motocross because it was their favorite thing. Betty loved spending time with her family, including visiting Randy and the boys in Florida. She was very proud of her father and his candy making and talked about it often. Her favorite hobby was estate sales and collecting antiques. She retired from Bank of America in 1994 and was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by her sister, Sarah Gibson Singleton of Crockett; son, Kenneth (Ken) Dalton Seale of Lufkin; daughter-in-law, Sheri Powell Seale of Florida; brother-in-law, Thomas Harold Robertson of Waco; brother-in-law, Charles Ray Seale of Lufkin; sister-in-law, Darlene Seale Dominey & husband Edwin Dominey of Lufkin; friend and caregiver Leia Lopez of Lufkin; grandchildren: Scott Seale, Josiah Seale, Caleb Seale, Seth Seale, Eli Seale, Jeremiah Seale, Ethan Seale, Josh River, Nate River, Jon River, Ashlye Morrison, Mallory Jones, Meagan Jones, and Amber Gray; 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dalton Herman Seale; son, Terry (Randy) Randall Seale; granddaughter, Kimberly Shea Seale; father, Hansel Ephraim Gibson; mother, Sarah Montie Mae Armstrong; brother, Hansel (Gene) Eugene Gibson; sister, Anna Louise Robertson; daughter-in-law, Vonnda Kay Blake Seale; nephew, John (Johnny) Arlen Driskell, Jr.; and niece, Martha Gibson Williams.
Pallbearers will be Scott Seale, Ashton Seale, Cade Graves, Colby Acevedo, Mickey Bowser, and Wheel Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers are Josiah Seale, Caleb Seale, Seth Seale, Eli Seale, Jeremiah Seale, Ethan Seale, Josh River, Nate River and Jon River,
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
