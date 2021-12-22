Kathy Maxine (Treadway) Matthews Ferguson
Funeral services for Kathy Maxine (Treadway) Matthews Ferguson, 69, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. D. R. McNaughton officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Kathy was born August 15, 1952, in Silsbee, Texas, to her loving parents, Mack Treadway and Dovie (Franklin) Treadway, and was called home to Jesus on Friday, December 17, 2021, in Lufkin.
Kathy was a faithful servant of the Lord, a virtuous, righteous woman, and an exemplary mother, wife, daughter, grandmother, and friend. She was married to her first husband, James Matthews for 26 years before they divorced. They share two children together who brought endless amounts of love, joy, and pride to her life. Kathy was later remarried to her now husband Gerald in 2009, who she met while serving at the Assembly of God Church, where she was an active member for many years. They shared a love for old westerns, Elvis Presley movies, her four stepchildren, and for the Lord. She was a true warrior and an overcomer her entire life. Kathy fought and won battles against cancer and covid twice, along with many other health issues, defeating all odds placed against her. She was the strongest person we knew and did all things through Christ who certainly strengthened her. Kathy was always a kind, nurturing, and compassionate person. She never met a stranger, and nothing ever stopped her from helping others in need, whether it be opening her home or her heart to them. Kathy had the biggest heart and was generous with whatever she had, always caring for those around her. She lived her life selflessly and was a living testimony of her faith and love for Jesus. Kathy exemplified this even in her work as a hospice worker and caretaker at Pineywoods Home Health, where she provided end of life comfort to Mrs. Dawson and Mr. and Mrs. Jacobs. Throughout her life in this world, Kathy always put herself last and now she will forever be put first in Heaven. She was a blessing to all who knew her, and it was the most incredible gift to be loved by her.
We love you forever “Nanna”, “Momma”, and Kathy.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Gerald Ferguson of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Olivia Matthews and Billy Bentley of Lufkin; son, Brian Matthews of Dallas; stepson, Robbie Ferguson of Lufkin; stepdaughters, Cassie Goodman, Sandy Knight, and Brandy Anderson; granddaughter, Evia Maselli of Houston; granddaughter, Ava Bentley of Lufkin; sister, Betty Allen of Lumberton; sister, Jefflene Smiley and husband Glynn of Jonesboro, LA; brother, Bradley Treadway of Lufkin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda Davis and Pamela Lout; half-sister, Shirley Windsor; and half-brother, Sonny Windsor.
Pallbearers will be Paul Renfro, John Laywell, William Baude, Jr., James Allen, Billy Bentley, and Shannon Smith II.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
