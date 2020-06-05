J. Fred Hoge III
Memorial services for J. Fred Hoge III, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Keltys United Methodist Church in Lufkin with Dr. M.E. Lyons, Pastor Cindy Doran, and Derron Johnson (son) officiating.
Mr. Hoge was born September 6, 1946 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the son of the late Dr. J. Fred Hoge II and Dorothy (Burke) Hoge, and died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Hoge was a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and in Texas started work as an educator at Central High School. He also taught at the Adult Learning Center and DETCOG for many years. He was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Mr. Hoge was a short story and play writer, as well as an avid golfer. He enjoyed acting and singing, especially the song “Hava Nagila”. Mr. Hoge was a “jolly” man and was always telling corny jokes, which became infamously known as “J” jokes. He attended Goodwill Missionary Baptist Church and loved to read his Bible.
Mr. Hoge is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debra “Debbie” (Sisk) Hoge of Lufkin; son, Derron K. Johnson; daughter, LaDona (Johnson) Wagner both of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Belinda (Johnson) and David Kulesza of Tampa, FL; adopted daughter, Teresa (Hoge) Durbin of Lufkin; grandchildren, Bethany (Johnson) Shrable and husband Josh, Taylor Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Melody Johnson, Michelle Discepola and Carmen, and Michael Kulesza, all of Florida; M. Cory Wagner of Minnesota, Megan Wagner of California; Tammy Durbin, Brandy Durbin, Brian Durbin, Caleb Durbin, all of Lufkin; 12 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Richard and Paula Taylor of Lufkin; and sister-in-law, Darnell (Taylor) Hodges of Lufkin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Hoge; parent-in-laws, Earl and Marie Taylor; and brother-in-law, Danny Hodges.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Hospice in the Pines, especially Bridgett and Evie and his caregiver Layla for their care of Mr. Hoge.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank St., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
