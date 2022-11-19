Funeral services for Dorothy Louise Fletcher, 91, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Bald Hill Baptist Church with Brother Roger Fancher officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Fletcher was born July 21, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Katie Louise Perry and Andrew Jackson Middleton, and went to heavenly home Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at her residence.
Dorothy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Her husband speaks of how for over 60 years she faithfully supported him in his ministry and was loyal to their church families through the years, always there to answer a call. She enjoyed needlework and baking for her large family, but mostly she loved doting on her many grandkids and great grandkids. She was involved in each one’s life, always there to eagerly babysit or just give a hug when needed. Mrs. Fletcher was a remarkable woman and her gentle ways and sweet smile will be missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her.
Survivors include her loving husband of 71 years, Brother Horace Fletcher of Lufkin; children, Barbara Beasley, Wayne Fletcher, both of Lufkin, Darla Lindgren and husband Ronald of Timpson; grandchildren and spouses, Jimmy and Tiffany Beasley, Amy and Terry Collier, Cassie Fletcher and Shane, Brett and Amber Fletcher, Sarah and Jon Davis, Christin and Matthew Mitchell, Kristina and Donald Yarbrough, Bethany Lindgren, Ashlynn Lindgren, Adam Lindgren; great-grandchildren, Garrett Beasley, Jacob Beasley, Brooklyn Beasley, Degas Collier, Larkin Collier, Jace Moody, Jadyn Moody, Jaxson Moody, Andrew Sullender, Alex Sullender, Evangeline Fletcher, Ezraleigh Fletcher, Gideon Fletcher, Wren Davis, Sloan Davis, Conley Davis, Allison Mitchell, Harley Fletcher, Scott Fletcher; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Jeffrey Fletcher; and all of her siblings.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Lindgren, Jimmy Beasley, Brett Fletcher, Matthew Mitchell, Adam Lindgren, Jace Moody, and Jaxson Moody.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.