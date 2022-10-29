Benjamin Benuelos
Funeral services for Benjamin Banuelos, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with John Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Benjamin Benuelos
Funeral services for Benjamin Banuelos, 60, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with John Lewis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Mr. Banuelos was born on November 16, 1961, in Ucareo, Michoacan, Mexico, to the late Benjamin Banuelos Herdia and Doña Pure (Castillo) Rubio, and died Thursday, October 27, 2022, in Lufkin.
Benjamin enjoyed playing soccer and fishing. He loved his family, and particularly enjoyed family celebrations and get togethers often manning the grill to his and everyone’s delight. He also loved to spend days at the lake enjoying the great outdoors.
He is survived by his wife, Joanna DelToro of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Nancy Marie Banuelos of Ft. Worth, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Carlos Alberto Banuelos and Marie Elena Ramirez of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Lewis Alfredo and Isabel Luna Banuelos of Saginaw, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Jessica Banuelos and John C Lewis of Diboll, TX; step-daughter and husband, Jovita and Corey Horace of Lufkin, TX; step-son and wife, Eliberto and Melissa DelToro of Lufkin, TX; step-son and wife, Eddie and Corazon Bryant of Waco, TX; granddaughter, Tatiana Marie Banuelos of Ft. Worth, TX; grandson, Benjamin Yandel Banuelos of Ft. Worth, TX; granddaughters, Annahi Banuelos of Diboll, TX, Lizeth Ramirez, Natalye Ramirez, and Sophia Felix all of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Lewis Banuelos of Saginaw, TX; granddaughters, Sophie Barrios, Sadie Grace Banuelos, Sunnie June Banuelos, all of Diboll, TX; and on the way grandson, Rowan Benjamin Banuelos of Diboll, TX; step grandchild Jay Vion Patton of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Yvette DelToro, Annette DelToro, Andrew DelToro, and Isaac DelToro of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren Isaac, Ivan, and Chloe Bryant of Waco, TX; brothers, Jose Armando Banuelos Castillo, Rene Banuelos Castillo, and Javier Banuelos Castillo; sisters, Elvia Banuelos Castillo and Rebeca Banuelos Castillo; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Banuelos Herdia and Doña Pure (Castillo) Rubio.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Banuelos, Carlos Alberto Banuelos, Lewis Alfredo Banuelos, John Lewis, Eliberto DelToro, and Javier Banuelos.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.