Services for Emmit Milton Miller, Jr., 68, of Fruitvale, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church, Grand Saline, with Bro. C.E. Vaughan and Chaplain Robert Stovall officiating under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home.
Interment will follow at 2 p.m., in Carroll Springs Cemetery, near Athens.
Mr. Miller passed away July 22, 2021, in Tyler. He was born May 29, 1953, in Lufkin, to Emmit Milton and Billy Jo Sims Miller, Sr. On June 12, 1982, he married Brenda Ann Lambright, in Grand Saline. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War. Emmit spent his early years in Lufkin, then lived the last 38 years in the Grand Saline and Fruitvale area, working as a heavy equipment salesman. He was a member of the Grand Saline Masonic Lodge # 1269. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Earl and Avis Sims and David and Bessie Lee Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Brenda Miller of Fruitvale; children, Meghann Neubauer and husband Lukas of Flint, Thomas Miller and wife Lauren of Whitehouse, Tesha Cook and Terrilynn Mayer of Livingston, Chana Miller of Lufkin, and Emmit Milton Miller, III, of Lufkin; mother-in-law, Mary Lambright of Fruitvale; two brothers, Terry Miller and wife Mona of Lufkin and Jerry Miller and wife Linda of Lufkin; sister, Judy Plunk and husband Richard of New Boston; sister-in-law, Donna Nelson and husband Greg of Tomball; nine grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Lukas Neubauer, Sam Joyce, Riley Clower, Greg Nelson, Anthony Miller, and Tony Ammons.
Memorials can be made to the First United Methodist Church Children’s Ministry, P.O. Box 584, Grand Saline, Texas 75140
The family will receive friends, 6-8 p.m., Monday at Bartley Funeral Home.
Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline, directors.
