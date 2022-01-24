Services for Brenda Kay Stogner, 62, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Jacob Fitzgerald and Bro. Todd Core officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Brenda was born February 28, 1959 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the daughter of Julia Marie (Nolen) and the late Archie Gerald Davis. She passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at her home surrounded by family.
Brenda was a woman strong in her faith and it showed in everything she did. She was not afraid of leaving this earth. She knew exactly where she was going. When her journey with cancer began, Brenda prayed that God would put people in her path that she could witness to and she did just that.
Over the last few years, Brenda was able to go on several mission trips with her granddaughter Cady and a group of youth from Harmony Hill Baptist Church. They went to Guatemala, Nicaragua and Costa Rica. She treasured those experiences, friends made along the way and often talked about the intense love she felt for everyone she met despite not even speaking the same language as them.
Brenda graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1993. She then taught one year in Louisiana before moving to Huntington Middle School where she would go on to touch the lives of countless students and co-workers for the next 25 years. Brenda met some amazing people at HMS – ones whose friendship she would always hold dear.
Brenda was very talented and loved doing crafts of all sorts, from sewing to crocheting to mixed media art and many things in between. Her love for the Lord often showed in her projects. She enjoyed sharing her creations with family, friends and co-workers.
Brenda loved to travel and see new places but especially loved the mountains, both the Smokies and the Rockies. She told her family that if she ever just up and left one day – they knew they would be able to find her in the hills somewhere.
Brenda leaves behind family, friends that have become family, and neighbors that have become great friends. Brenda loved her family unconditionally and was proud of her daughters and grandchildren, and appreciated the great care her sons-in-law took of them all.
Brenda is survived by her mother, Marie Davis; daughters and sons-in-law, Laura and Bradley Baker and Lisa and Michael Maldonado; grandchildren, Cady Guevara, Caleb Baker and Kaylee Guevara; brothers and sisters-in-law, Norman and Genny Davis, Kenneth and Toni Davis, Alan and Brenda Davis and James and Loretta Davis; and number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to all of the amazing people we encountered through this journey, both at M. D. Anderson and Hospice in the Pines.
When it came time to write this obituary – it pretty much wrote itself by the life she lived. The family would love to see her Christian influence spread even further and asks that in lieu of flowers, you consider making a donation in her name to KSWP Christian Radio, Operation Christmas Child, or Hospice in the Pines.
