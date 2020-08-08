Beatriz “Wela” Padilla
A graveside services for Beatriz “Wela” Padilla, 84, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 02:00 p.m. at Forest Haven Cemetery.
Mrs. Padilla was born June 12, 1936 in Cerralvo, Nuevo León, Mexico, the daughter of the late Pablo Guzman and Gregoria (Gonzalez) Guzman, and died Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Padilla loved to play Bingo and enjoyed making tortillas. She was a woman of faith and healed many people.
Mrs. Padilla is survived by her husband of 60 years, Alfredo Padilla Sr. of Diboll; daughter, Nora Banuelos of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Celia and Gumaro Mandoza of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Alfredo and Gricelda Padilla Jr. of Lufkin; son, Alfonso Padilla of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Noelia and Gilberto Grimaldo of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Maria and Jamie Gonzalez of Diboll; son, Adrian Padilla of Diboll; daughter and son-in-law, Celia and Rodolfo Aguilar of Houston; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Enedina and Chrispin Leal of Monterey, Mexico; sister, Petra Lopez of Weslaco, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Amelia and Aurelio Santillan of Weslaco, TX; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Banuelos Jr., Carlos Banuelos, Lewis Banuelos, Alex Grimaldo, Juan Duron, Jorge Estrada, Edgar Padilla, Ricky Padilla, Alfredo Padilla, Victor Padilla, Brandon Galindo, and Adrian Padilla.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.