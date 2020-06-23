Funeral services for Richard Lee Wynn, 79, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Dwayne Thornton officiating. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Grand View Memorial Park located at 8501 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, Texas.
Mr. Wynn was born November 28, 1940 in Pasadena, Texas to the late Virgiline Doris (Wilkins) and Samuel Lee Wynn, and died Saturday, June 20, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Wynn graduated from Pasadena High School with the Class of ’59, still continuing to get together with his classmates monthly. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He worked for various companies as a steel worker most of his life. He was a hard worker, always providing for his family, continuing to work hard after retirement. He was always happy and quite the jokester. He will be remembered for always being willing to help out a friend. He was an Elvis fan and loved drinking his Coca-Colas. He enjoyed the company of his dog, Coco, and cats, Snow and Whiskers. Mr. Wynn attended Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Larry and Linda King of Nacogdoches; Shana Wynn Chaney and William Bernard of Baytown, Richard Lee Wynn, Jr. of Los Angeles, California; grandchildren and their spouses, Lance and Chevas King, Lyndon and Rebekah King, Lee King, Anthony Lee and Breanna Michelle Wynn, Kaheem Lemar and Mitzy Chaney. Great-grandchildren, Hayden King, Paige King, Luke King, Anthony Lee Wynn, Jr., Amay Wynn, Zayn Wynn, Fabian Ibarra, Kylie Chaney, Ellie Chaney, Carter DeAngelo Chaney, Ashley Renee Bernard; sister, Maxine Sanders and husband David of Alvin; nephew, Bill Whitworth and wife Cara of League City; niece, Regina Whitworth and husband Blaire of LaPorte; grand-nieces, Taylor, Lauren, Kendra; cousins, Neal Wynn of Pasadena, Paul Grabel, Gary Grabel and wife Diane, all of Ohio; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Bobbye Lou Wynn.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Lance King, Lyndon King, Lee King, Anthony Wynn, Kaheem Lemar, and great-grandson, Hayden King.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
