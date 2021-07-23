Edith Merle Arnold
Services for Edith Merle Arnold, 87, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Steve Killam officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Arnold was born December 1, 1933 in Jacksonville, Texas, the daughter of the late Valeria (Vaught) and Harvey Trantham. She passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Arnold was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid hunter and fisherman. Mrs. Arnold was retired from Lufkin Industries, following more than 30 years of employment.
Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Cheryl Arnold and Ronnie and Stephanie Arnold; daughter, Sandy Lamont; grandchildren, Randy Glenn Arnold, T. J. Arnold, Dyan Stanford, Katy Arnold, Nolan Arnold, Tiffanie Colbert, Ronnie Arnold II, Laura Jones, Scott Lamont and Eric Lamont; 18 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Arnold was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Arnold; brothers, Raymond Trantham and Doyle Trantham; and sisters, Mary Lou Pierce and Betty Sue Trantham.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Stanford, T. J. Arnold, Nolan Arnold, Ronnie Arnold II, Eric Lamont and Travis Jones.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
