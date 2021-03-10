Joseph Collins
Joseph Collins, 74, died March 9, 2021, at Hospice in The Pines. He was born July 27, 1946. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of All Families Mortuary.
Linda Sanford
Services for Linda Sanford, 71, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll. Linda was born Aug. 13, 1949, and died March 8, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Gladys Sue White Stringer
Services for Gladys Sue White Stringer, 73, of Huntington, will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Palms Memorial Park in Dayton. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the church. Mrs. Stringer was born Aug. 12, 1947, in Groveton and died March 8, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
