Services for Wande Jean Askew, 75, of San Augustine County, will be at 2 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. today at the funeral home. Wande was born Feb. 25, 1946, in Harris County and died Sept. 20, 2021, in San Augustine County.
Mary E. Bomar
Graveside services for Mary E. Bomar, 62, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in Largent Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mrs. Bomar was born Sept. 27, 1958, in Houston and died Sept. 10, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Minnie Ola Dunn
Services for Minnie Ola Dunn, 69, of Huntington, will be at 11 a.m. today in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Aldredge Cemetery. Ms. Dunn was born July 1, 1952, and died Sept. 19, 2021, in Houston. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Willie 'Will' Dunn
Mr. Willie “Will” Dunn, “Sonny”, was born July 4, 1937, in Lufkin and died Sept. 19, 2021, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home.
Louie T. "Skeet" Des Champs III
Services for Louie T. "Skeet" Des Champs III, 66, of San Augustine, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Louie was born Jan. 31, 1955, in San Augustine and died Sept. 14, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Mauricio Jasso
Services for Mauricio Jasso, 33, of Diboll, will be at noon Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mauricio was born Sept. 16, 1988, and died Sept. 18, 2021, at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. and the rosary from 7-8 p.m. today at All Families Mortuary's Chapel. His internment will be at Forest Haven Cemetery.
Gilberto Perez Sr.
Services for Gilberto Perez Sr. 59, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Monday and visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home chapel.
Cecil 'Runt' Sheffield
Services for Cecil "Runt" Sheffield, 77, of Lufkin (Ratcliff), will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Goodwill Baptist Church in Lufkin. Cecil was born Sept. 22, 1943, and died Sept. 16, 2021.
