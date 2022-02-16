Josephine Ann “JoAnn” (Grant) Killingsworth
Memorial services for Josephine Ann “JoAnn” Grant Killingsworth, 78, of Lufkin will be held Friday, February 18, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
JoAnn was born in Goose Creek, Texas on November 6, 1943 to parents, Homer and Cornelia Grant. When she was three years old, she became a big sister to Bobby and Barbara Grant, twins! At that point she took on more responsibility than most and thrived on being a big sister. After high school, she got a job at the Manned Space Craft Center in Houston, later known as NASA, and received security clearance to be able to work on several projects. She married Louis Don Killingsworth on her birthday in 1964, and together they raised three children, Alisha Stewart, Rebecca Thomas, and Ed Killingsworth. Due to excellent parenting, these kids grew up and are still accomplishing amazing things!
JoAnn received her Bachelor of Science degree from Texas A&M University at Laredo and her Master of Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. She went on to become a math teacher at several schools but ended up at Junior High West in Lufkin for 20+ years. She loved teaching and left an indelible footprint on many hearts and minds. After retiring, she continued to teach math at Angelina College and Diboll Correctional Center. She never tired of teaching others and always wanted to be useful.
She was the primary caregiver for her mother and husband when they needed her. She later volunteered her time and skills at Habitat for Humanity and Hospice of the Pines as well as knitting infant hats for the local hospitals. She was the one known for helping in any way she could including a neck massage, a job, a place to live, dinner...whatever. She has been a member of Rocky Hill Church of Christ since 1979. She built her dream house in Hudson where she lived for the last 15 years.
She joins her late husband, Louis Don Killingsworth; her parents, Homer and Cornelia Grant; her brother, Bobby Grant; along with many others who preceded her.
Survivors include her sister, Barbara Carter; children, Marvin and Alisha Stewart, Dean and Rebecca Thomas, and Ed Killingsworth; grandchildren, Patrick and Haley Stewart, Samantha Stewart, and Reece Thomas; and her great-grandson, little Timothy Louis Stewart. She had many additional “extra children”, too numerous to name here.
She leaves behind a legacy of service to others, having touched so many.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
