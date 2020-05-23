Funeral services for Robert Taylor “Skeeter” “Papa” Scarborough, 77, of Diboll, will be held Sunday, May 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Vic Bass and Pastor Steve Comstock officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Diboll.
Skeeter was born May 23, 1942 in Bessmay, Texas, the son of the late Duel Lawrence and Dorothy Scarborough, and passed peacefully from this life on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at his residence.
He resided for the last 35 years in the Beulah Community and worked in the welding profession providing service mostly in the Corrigan Mill Plant until he retired. Once retired, he became more of a farmer. He loved planting his garden every year and especially setting up a place off Hwy 59 to sell watermelons, as this was the best way for him to meet people. Apart from his career, Skeeter led a full life by participating in trail rides. He enjoyed the Salt Grass Trail Ride and chuck wagon races. He was a Master Mason in both the Burke and Corrigan Chapters of the Freemasons. In addition, he gave back to the community, and because of his service, he was named an honorary police officer for the City of Blue Ridge, TX. He was a man of many talents. Although he was baptized as a Methodist, he grew up in a home of both professions, Methodist and Pentecostal. He also attended a small group bible study. On December 8, 2017, when a stranger came to visit him, talked with him for a while, and asked if there was anything that he needed to do to make sure he would be in heaven when the time came ... Papa said there was and on that day, he rededicated himself to the Lord. To make sure that he had everything right and in order with God, he said the sinner’s prayer with Pastor Vic Bass on September 4, 2018. There are many things that he might have done wrong in his past, but he strived to do right by others and helping often, even behind the scenes.
He is survived by his wife, Inez Dunn Scarborough of Diboll; sons, Machel “Dude” Scarborough of Mineola and Marvin Scarborough of Tyler; daughter, Tammy Hathorn of Tyler; stepchildren and spouses; Kelly Rowland of Lufkin, Dwyane and Kathy Dunn of Tyler, and Brian and Mairen Dunn of Dallas; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Skeeter was preceded in death by his parents, D. L. and Dorothy Scarborough; brother Lawrence “Punk” Scarborough; and sister Nedra “Nig” Scarborough Squyres.
Pallbearers will be Lee Allen, Ricky Allen, Larry Cawley, Wayne Yankie, Ronald Myers and nephew Jimmy Dale Jones.
Honorary pallbearers are John Ralph Pouland, Elray Byerly, Robert Whitley and Bobby Jewell.
The family extends special thanks to the numerous staff of Hospice in the Pines, Dr. Cathcart and Shane Howatt, P. A. for the wonderful care, and to “Smiley” for bringing him happiness when he needed it the most.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to the Building Fund of First Assembly of God, Diboll or First Christian Church Lufkin Building Fund, or Hospice in the Pines.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
