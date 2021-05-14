Donnie Wayne Chandler
Funeral services for Donnie Wayne Chandler, 77, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Benny Boles officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mr. Chandler was born December 29, 1943, in Wells, Texas, to Dock Washington Chandler and Gordie Bonnie (Goodwin) Chandler, and died Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mr. Chandler was member of the Masonic Lodge #915 in Wells, Texas. He enjoyed raising cattle and loved to hunt and fish.
Mr. Chandler is survived by his son, Llano Flores; nephew and wife, Milton and Elisa Martin; great nephew and wife, David and Miraflor Martin; great nephew, Alex Martin; nephew and wife, Danny Ralph and Maria King; nephew and wife, Doyle and Ruby King; nephew and wife, Brent and Gretchen King; nephew and wife, Ronald and Evelyn Greyson; niece, Wanda Burch; and great nephew Reece Greyson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Guadalupe Flores Chandler.
Pallbearers are Alex Martin, Ty Martin, Jonathan Grayson, Dakota Grayson, Jeffrey Grayson, and Hunter Grayson.
Special memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
