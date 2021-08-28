Jimmy Lynn (Dusty) Rhoades
Jimmy Lynn (Dusty) Rhoades, age 77, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, formerly of Lufkin, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2021. He was born October 24, 1943, in Morrilton, Arkansas. He is preceded in death by his son, Stephen, and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie, of Lee’s Summit, brother, Phillip of Pleasant Hill, Mo., and four grandchildren, Hayden (Stephanie), Reagan, Skylar and Brock. Dusty owned and operated Dusty Rhoades Marine in Lufkin for 28 years and a second store in Tyler for 13 years before retiring in 2013. He had served on both the Boy’s Club and the Oilmen Fishing Tournament boards. He was a member of Carpenter’s Way Baptist Church in Lufkin before moving to Missouri in May 2021. In the last year Dusty had experienced a decline in health due to strokes. His final stroke took him to be with the Lord and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Due to the rise in CoVid, Dusty will be cremated and laid to rest beside his son, Stephen, in Tyler, Texas, at a later date.
