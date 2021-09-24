A Celebration of Life for Michael “Papap” Beckler, 73, of Lufkin will be held Friday, September 24, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Mr. Beckler was born September 14, 1948 in Wooster, Ohio to the late Violet (Snow) and Glen Beckler, and died Sunday, September 19, 2021 in a local hospital. He had resided in Lufkin for 30 years and had worked as a security officer and truck driver. Mr. Beckler was of the Baptist faith. He loved fishing and creating memories with his grandkids.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Steve Carter of Lufkin; grandchildren and spouses, Jeni and Harvey Baskette of Sebastapol, Vanessa and Joey Cox of Waskom, Travis Carter, Tyler and Emily Carter, all of Lufkin; Nikki and Kyle Short of Wooster, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Summer, Kenzie, Skyler, Mikayla, David, Peyton, Alaina, Thea, Jyma, TyLia, Tinsley, Lilli, Easton, Huntlee, and Kimber Jo; sisters, Donna Shallenberger, Bonnie and Paul Daniels both of Wooster, Ohio; brothers, Bryan Landaw and Lyle Landaw, both of Wooster, Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; great-granddaughter, Leighton Carter; and brother, Chuck Beckler.
