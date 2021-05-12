Edward Earl Brown
Services for Edward Earl Brown, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Edward Earl Brown was born April 1, 1941, in Alto and died May 2, 2021, in Lufkin.
Shirley Ann (Frost) Crocker
Graveside service for Shirley Ann (Frost) Crocker, 61, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Flock Cemetery in Bronson. Shirley was born April 10, 1960, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, and died May 11, 2021, in Nacogdoches.
Mary Ann Davis
Graveside services for Mary Ann Davis, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Davis was born July 30, 1953, in Lufkin and died May 8, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Jody Dean
Cremation arrangements for Jody Dean, 75, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Dean was born Aug. 9, 1945, and died May, 7, 2021, in Lufkin.
Susan House
Graveside services for Susan House, 72, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Broaddus Cemetery. Susan was born Oct. 12, 1948, and died May 13, 2021. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Mattie Lynch
Services for Mattie Lynch, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Lynch was born Feb. 2, 1936, in Lufkin and died May 11, 2021, in Lufkin.
Barbara Anne Smith Theis
Services for Barbara Anne Smith Theis, 89, of Nacogdoches, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Nacogdoches. Mrs. Theis was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and died April 30, 2021, in Nacogdoches. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Lisa L. (Crain) Whitaker
Services for Lisa L. (Crain) Whitaker, 61, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the All Families Mortuary Center. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the AFM Center. She was born July 9, 1959, in San Francisco and died May 7, 2021, in Dayton.
Charles Woodson
Graveside services for Charles Woodson, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Woodson was born Dec. 22, 1950, in Lufkin and died May 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
