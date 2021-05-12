Edward Earl Brown

Services for Edward Earl Brown, 80, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Davis Memorial Garden. Edward Earl Brown was born April 1, 1941, in Alto and died May 2, 2021, in Lufkin.

Shirley Ann (Frost) Crocker

Graveside service for Shirley Ann (Frost) Crocker, 61, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Flock Cemetery in Bronson. Shirley was born April 10, 1960, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, and died May 11, 2021, in Nacogdoches.

Mary Ann Davis

Graveside services for Mary Ann Davis, 67, of Lufkin, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Davis was born July 30, 1953, in Lufkin and died May 8, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.

Jody Dean

Cremation arrangements for Jody Dean, 75, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Dean was born Aug. 9, 1945, and died May, 7, 2021, in Lufkin.

Susan House

Graveside services for Susan House, 72, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday at Broaddus Cemetery. Susan was born Oct. 12, 1948, and died May 13, 2021. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.

Mattie Lynch

Services for Mattie Lynch, 85, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Lynch was born Feb. 2, 1936, in Lufkin and died May 11, 2021, in Lufkin.

Barbara Anne Smith Theis

Services for Barbara Anne Smith Theis, 89, of Nacogdoches, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the First United Methodist Church in Nacogdoches. Mrs. Theis was born Oct. 18, 1931, in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and died April 30, 2021, in Nacogdoches. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.

Lisa L. (Crain) Whitaker

Services for Lisa L. (Crain) Whitaker, 61, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the All Families Mortuary Center. Cremation will follow. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today in the AFM Center. She was born July 9, 1959, in San Francisco and died May 7, 2021, in Dayton.

Charles Woodson

Graveside services for Charles Woodson, 70, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Woodson was born Dec. 22, 1950, in Lufkin and died May 5, 2021, in Lufkin.