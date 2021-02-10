Debbie Hughes Flowers
Debbie Hughes Flowers, 61, of Lufkin, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021, in Lufkin.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Antioch Cemetery in Shelby County with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Bro. Jody Hooper will officiate.
Born July 31, 1959, in Center, Debbie is the daughter of the late Carter Hughes and Virginia Cooper Hughes. She retired as a Teacher’s Aide, working with special needs children. Her hobbies included gardening and crocheting.
She is survived by her husband, Johnny Flowers of Lufkin; son, Randall Wood of Lufkin; stepdaughters, Kristy Parker of Elkhart and June Flowers of Bellville; sister, Sandi Hankins and Stan of Lufkin; nieces, Deena Hearn of Lufkin, Kristie Camp of Lufkin, and Virginia McDaniel of Lufkin.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Carter Hughes and Virginia Cooper Hughes; sister, Deanne Kay Hughes; and grandparents, Clarence and Essie Cooper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gary Hearn, Eric Camp, Jeremy McEntire, and Dennis Flowers.
Online condolences & tributes can be sent at www.watsonandsonsfuneralhome.com
