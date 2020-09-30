Jeanette Gilbert
Jeanette Gilbert was born on December 2, 1924. She went home to the Lord on September 26, 2020. She was married for 64 years to her husband Ralph, bore 3 children, Brenda Strother of Vidor, Texas, Danny Gilbert of Woodville, and Judy Godsey of New Caney. Jeanette rejoiced as her family grew five generations with 6 grandkids, 8 great grandchildren, plus two great-great twin grandsons.
The family thanks Ms. Betty Werner for her taking much needed care of
Jeanette.
Jeanette’s body and soul belonged to God for 95 years and now for all
eternity. Her core and fundamental belief was loving Jesus Christ and her
family. The last words from her were, “I love you” and “I see Jesus”. She
wants everyone to love. She prayed that all may come to see Jesus and to know of his great love shown to us on His cross. She is with Jesus now and asks that you make it your goal in life to be with him in eternity.
Public viewing of Jeanette will take place at Gipson Funeral home
Thursday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Her service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. Her burial will follow the service.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
