Services for Robert Andrew “Andy” Barnett, 80, of San Augustine County, were Monday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in Magnolia Springs Cemetery in San Augustine County. He was born Sept. 14, 1942, and died Sept. 16, 2022.
John H. ‘Bro. Hovie’ Bennefield
Memorial services for John H. “Bro. Hovie” Bennefield, 85, of Broaddus, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Broaddus United Pentecostal Church. He was born Nov. 22, 1936, and died Sept. 16, 2022. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Adrienne Montgomery
Memorial services for Adrienne Montgomery, 50, of San Augustine, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. She was bornNov. 30, 1971, and died Sept. 19, 2022.
Jessie May (Mosby) Richards
Services for Jessie May (Mosby) Richards, 79, of San Augustine, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday in the Wyman Roberts Funeral Home Chapel. Bural will be in Greer Cemetery in San Augustine County. She was born Aug. 29, 1943, and died Sept. 15, 2022.
Phil Sublett
Services for Phil Sublett, 73, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at San Augustine County Cowboy Church. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Burial wll be Sublett Cemetery. He was born April 13, 1949, and died Sept. 22, 2022.
