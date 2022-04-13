Funeral services for Edwina Ashton Phelps, 78, of Lufkin will be held Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Vic Bass officiating. Interment will follow in the Huntington Cemetery.
Mrs. Phelps was born October 21, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Emma (Free) and Carlton Ashton, and died Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Phelps was a lifelong resident of Lufkin and was a Seamstress. She loved to sew and cook and working crossword puzzles was a favorite pastime. Mrs. Phelps was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include her son, James Alden Phelps of Waxahachie; granddaughter, Desiree Phelps of Waxahachie; grandson, Jimmy Phelps of Waxahachie; sister-in-law, Joyce Ashton of Lufkin; nieces, April Smith of Lufkin, Julia Kay Bailey of Alto; nephew, Carlton Ashton of Lufkin; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Emma (Free) and Carlton Ashton ; husband, Bill Phelps; brother, James Ashton; and sister, Becky Russell.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Bounds, Jerry Lynn Bounds, Steve “Speedy” Bounds, Scott Cox, Manuel Cruiseturner, and Cody Suggs.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kyle Suggs-Strickland and River Crawford.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
