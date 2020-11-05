William Franklin Duncan
May 19, 1940 – October 31, 2020
William Franklin Duncan, age 80 years, passed from this life on October 31, 2020. He was born May 19, 1940 in Pennington, Texas to Eldred Lee Duncan and Iola Ripley Duncan-Edwards.
William was a graduate of Apple Springs High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1958-1961. He was employed in the oil refinery industry at Texas City, then start up operations overseas and in other states. William was able to complete his dream of returning to his roots at Nogalus Prairie where he enjoyed having an egg laying house for the hatchery. He loved his horses especially and his cows. He was a founding member and current member of Calvary Baptist Church in Nogalus Prairie, Texas.
Mr. Duncan is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Ernestine Richardson Duncan of Nogalus Prairie, TX; daughter, Lisa Griffin of Kingwood, TX; son, William “Bill” Duncan of Florida; sisters, Bobbie McMullen and Frances Stowe; grandchildren: Lauren Carpenter and Todd Griffin; two great grandchildren, Tinley and Tuff and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends, also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a niece who was like a daughter, Karen Moore-Carter-Letney; three brothers: James, Sr., Eldred, Jr. and Oren Duncan.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Nogalus Prairie, TX at 3:00 p.m. with Brother James Whittlesey officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Nogalus Prairie, TX.
Honorary Pallbearers: Oren Duncan, Jr., James, Jr., Oscar Duncan, Brian McMullen, David McMullen, Todd Griffin, Alan Duncan
Donations or Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Cemetery, c/o Betty Wright 1110 Spur 357 Kennard, TX 75847 or Calvary Baptist Church, 2945 FM 357, Apple Springs, TX 75926
