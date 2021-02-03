Richard Allen Agers
Memorial services for Richard Allen Agers, 73, of Lufkin, will be at 6 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Mr. Agers was born Feb. 4, 1947, and died Jan. 31, 2021, in Lufkin.
Maxcine Fuller
Cremation services for Maxcine Fuller, 80, Diboll, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Fuller was born July 31, 1940, in Diboll, and died Feb. 1, 2021, in Lufkin.
Christopher Harris
Graveside services for Christopher Harris, 27, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Greer Cemetery. Christopher was born Nov. 20, 1993, in Nacogdoches and died Jan. 31, 2021, in Rusk County. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Melita Cooke McCall
Services for Melita Cooke McCall, 84, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Ms. McCall died Jan. 31, 2021, in Lufkin.
Tommie Lott Melton
Services for Tommie Lott Melton, 96, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. Tommie was born Jan. 10, 1925, in San Augustine and died Jan. 30, 2021, in Corpus Christi. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Harlon 'Buddy' Norwood
Graveside services for Harlon “Buddy” Norwood, 85, of San Augustine, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sowell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12-1:45 p.m. Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home. He was born Aug. 3, 1935, and died Feb. 1, 2021.
Benjamin Pinkerton
Cremation services for Benjamin Pinkerton, 82, of Wells, are under the direction of Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Pinkerton was born Oct. 27, 1938, in Arkansas and died Feb. 2, 2021, in Carthage.
Ronald Simon Sr.
Ronald Simon Sr., 71, of Lufkin, was born Jan. 4, 1950, and died Jan. 26, 2021, at CHI St. Luke's Health-Memorial. His visitation and services will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary. Interment will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
