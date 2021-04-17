Ocie Lee Odhams Sr.
Graveside services for Ocie Lee Odhams Sr., 89, of Applevalley California, will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m. today at Sweet Union Baptist Church. He was born May 21, 1931, and died on April 2, 2021. All Families Mortuary, directors.
