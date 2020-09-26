Joshua Steven (JJ) Hambrick
Services for Joshua Steven (JJ) Hambrick, 30, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Hambrick died Sept. 24, 2020, in Lufkin.
Billy H. Mead
A Celebration of Life for Billy H. Mead, 92, of Lufkin, will be at 3 p.m. Monday at Denman Avenue Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Mead was born June 27, 1928, in Winthrop, Arkansas, and died Sept. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.