Ima Jewell Grimes
Services for Ima Jewell Grimes, 82, of Diboll, Texas will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the Ryan Chapel Methodist Church in Diboll, Texas, with Bro. Charles Weeks officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery in Diboll, Texas.
Mrs. Grimes was born October 1, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Willar (Spears) and Curtis Beasley. She passed away Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Grimes was an accountant for Perry Brothers for 40 years until her retirement. She loved to garden. She was a very talented artist/painter. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Survivors include her sister, Romona Davis and Billy Ray Davis from Lufkin; nephews and their wives, Felix and Patti Beasley from Lufkin, Keith and Teresa Beasley from Lufkin; nephews, Doug Beasley from Diboll, Nick Beasley from Lufkin, Charles Ray and Angie Davis from Lufkin; niece, Bridget Crowley from Jasper, nieces-in-law, Erma Woods from Baytown, and Joyce Garrett from Kentucky; nephews-in-law, Norman Grimes from Austin, and Troy Lee Grimes from Diboll.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Linvell Elvin Grimes; her parents; and her brother, Andrew Beasley.
Pallbearers will be Charles Ray Davis, Doug Beasley, Nick Beasley, Hunter Barber, Clint Davis, and Randy Green. Honorary pallbearer will be Felix Beasley.
The family will receive friends and family from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening, August 28, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
