Funeral services for Jennifer Nicole Reppond, 42, of Etoile, will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Keith Payne officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Springs Cemetery in Etoile.
Jennifer was born November 25, 1978, in Lufkin, Texas, to Ted Reppond and Jeannie (Mott) Torres, and died November 14, 2021, in Etoile.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Jeannie Torres of Etoile; son and daughter-in-law, Colton Renfro and Samira Aubertin of Woden; son, Cameron Duke of Apple Springs; daughter, Carlie Duke of Etoile; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Dylan Yurchak of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Sherry Duke and Charles Bruesch of Lufkin; son, Anthony Duke of Lufkin; son, Johnathon Strait of Etoile; daughter, Skylar Strait; grandchildren, Brantley Eugene Renfro, Anzlee Renfro, Kylee Aubertin, Paiten Bruesch, Hazel Bruesch, Rebel Yurchak, Liam Yurchak, Marcus Yurchak, and Wyatt Duke; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mark Mott and wife Karen, and Joshua Torres and wife Emily; along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ted Reppond; grandmother, Geneva Hamilton; and stepfather, Daniel Torres.
Pallbearers will be Colton Renfro, Cameron Duke, Joshua Torres, Mark Mott, Anthony Duke, Charles Bruesch, and Cody Torres.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
