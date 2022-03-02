A kind and gentle soul whose heart was full of goodness left this world for her heavenly home on Monday, the 28th day of February 2022. Barbara Ann Wood, of Slocum, Texas, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 79. She was born in Houston, Texas, on the 21st day of September 1942, to parents Claude M. Wood and Annie Ratliff Wood.
Mrs. Wood loved and cared for many people throughout her life. Whether it was for her own family or the many residents she cared for while working at Cartmell Home for the Aged, she always gave it her all. Mrs. Wood loved the Lord and started every day with a daily devotional. She was an active member of Grace Baptist Church in Lufkin, Texas, where she enjoyed worshiping with other Christians.
Mrs. Wood enjoyed playing Solitaire on her computer, watching Hallmark movies, and working in the flower beds in her yard. She was a phenomenal cook, and her absence will leave a void in the hearts of her friends and family. As the saying goes, there were no strangers to Mrs. Wood, only friends she hadn’t yet met.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wood’s is preceded in death by her husband Hulan D. Musick; daughter, Denise McClelland; son, Jimmy Loye; and several siblings.
Mrs. Wood leaves behind her daughter, Dorothy Marion and husband Richard; sons, Dennis McClelland and wife Lori, Ordrey McClelland, and Elton Musick; and brothers, Lee Wood and Claude Wood. Mrs. Wood is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, who held a special place in her heart.
A celebration of Mrs. Wood’s life is to be conducted at eleven o’clock in the morning on Saturday, the 5th day of March 2022 in the Rhone Memorial Chapel with Bro. Elton Musick officiating.
Memorial and cremation services for Barbara Ann Wood are in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.
