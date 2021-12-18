Funeral services for Jeffery Scott Platt, 56, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Don Rodgers officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Platt was born April 21, 1965 in Houston, Texas, and died Monday, December 13, 2021 in a Tyler hospital.
Mr. Platt was Manager of Logan’s Roadhouse in Lufkin for 13 years. He graduated from Navasota High School with the Class of ’83. He received his Bachelor’s degree in 1998 and Master’s degree in 2000, both in Business Administration, from Idaho State University, where he proudly remained on the Dean’s List the entire time he attended. Jeffery loved telling about his internship at Disney World, where he played the character, Christopher Robin, and received a Certificate of Completion for his internship. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, scuba diving and reading, and visited the Renaissance Festival every year. His grandchildren were his pride and joy.
Mr. Platt had a heart for helping others and always gave whatever he could give. He gave the ultimate gifts when he saved four lives by donating his organs and impacted many more lives with his tissue donation.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Dustin Ates of Calhoun, Louisiana; grandchildren, Cameryn, Addyson, and Emersyn; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Sheila Garner of Hudson; sister, Wendy Platt of Lufkin; stepsister, Stacey Platt; stepbrother, Patrick Platt; special friend, John Lee Kolek, Sr.; Godson, John Lee Kolek, Jr.; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and other relatives; and his family at Logan’s Roadhouse.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Frances Diane (Hull) and Robert Kellie; son, Christopher James Leyda; sister, Beverly Garner; and niece, Kimberly Roberson.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Ates, Tren Allen, Lee Snodgrass, Scotty Thomas, Chase O’Keefe, John L. Kolek, Jr., Jerry Kolek, and Miguel Nunez.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, East Texas Regional Office, 304 N. Raguet Street, Suite C, Lufkin, Texas 75904 or American Heart Association, 10900-B Stonelake Blvd., Suite 320, Austin, Texas 78759.
Visitation and Reception will be held from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.