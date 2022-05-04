Funeral services for Bobby Glenn Mott, 83, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Myrton Freeman Thompson, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mr. Mott was born May 14, 1938 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Fairy Edna (Little) and Lester John Mott, and went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 1, 2022 in Lufkin.
Mr. Mott was a lifetime resident of Lufkin. He retired as Director of Water Utilities following 43 years of employment with the City of Lufkin. He set up the water and utilities for the International Airstream rallies for numerous years.
Mr. Mott loved his family and the Lord. Bobby served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Promise Land Baptist Church for more than 30 years. He enjoyed playing the mandolin, hunting and fishing with David, gardening, photography, traveling, and church, and was a good artist.
Survivors include his high school sweetheart of 61 years, Verna (Bell) Mott of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, David Wayne and Jill Mott of Lufkin; granddaughter, Krystal Mott-Daniel and husband Skyler of Hudson; great-grandsons, Greysen Daniel and John Daniel, both of Hudson; sister, Judy Black of Hudson; nephew, Sean Black of Hudson; and numerous other nieces, nephews. other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Linda Diann Mott; sister, Bebe Ruth Davis; and brother, Leslie Clay Yount.
Pallbearers will be Morris James Daniel, Jr., Timothy Daniel, Trey Thompson, Jimmy Dale Raines, Jr., Jerry Collins, Joe Horton, Joe Kelly, and Chris Raines.
Honorary pallbearers will be the deacons of Promise Land Baptist Church, Keith Wright, Robert Grimes, Travis Fuller, Morris Daniel, Sr., Jimmy Dale Raines, Sr., and Bryan Daniel.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
