Bryan Patrick Smith
Visitation for Bryan Patrick Smith, 47, of Zavalla will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Bryan was born August 28, 1973 in Tyler, Texas, and died Sunday, July 11, 2021 from injuries sustained in an accident. He worked in construction and enjoyed tinkering with things. He was a “Smith” of all trades and could do anything. Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycle riding and traveling.
Survivors include his parents, Linda Sue (Meek) and Charles Paul Smith of Zavalla; daughter and son-in-law, Ashley Marie and Daniel Marshall of Colmesneil; son, Dean Coale Smith of Zavalla; grandchildren, Coale Justice Marshall, Aria Denise Marshall, and Jude William Marshall, all of Colmesneil; brother and sister-in-law, Charles Erik and Dana Smith of Ardmore, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Michael Daniel Downs and wife Katie, Christopher Smith and wife Ashlee, Micheal Paul Smith, Kaytelyn Smith, Aaron Bradley Smith, Sarah Nicole Smith, and Rachel Alexandra Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and other relatives.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
