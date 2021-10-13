A Celebration of Life for Betty Jo Morris, 91, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel led by Larry Bailey. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Morris was born April 16, 1930 in Crockett, Texas to the late Rena (Wolf) and Bill Frizzell, and died Sunday, October 10, 2021 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Morris had resided in Lufkin most of her life and worked in Food Services at Hudson ISD for 20 years. She enjoyed listening to gospel music, working word puzzles, and walking. She loved her family and especially loved her grandchildren. Mrs. Morris attended Victory Assembly of God Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Betty Dean Emery of Marshall, Rena Ann and Curtis Brister of Calhoun, Louisiana, Lisa Rae and Larry Bailey of Forest; grandchildren, Amy Emery Faucett and husband Brad, Sara Emery Wilcox and husband Jason, Mike Wade Emery, Jr. and wife Natalie, all of Marshall, Mendi Cariker Brent and husband Roland of Lufkin, Sgt. Mjr. Justin Cariker United States Army and wife Kim of Niceville, Florida, Colton Rawls and wife Ashton of College Station, Macy Rawls Charanza and husband Jacob of Lufkin; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wesley Ray Morris; sons-in-law, Paul Rawls and Mike Emery; sisters, Bernice Tomez, Eula Landers, Ethel Price; brothers, Grover Frizzell, Arthur Brown Frizzell, Acie Frizzell, and Billy Neal Frizzell.
Pallbearers will be Colton Rawls, Jacob Charanza, Wade Emery, Brad Faucett, Jason Wilcox, and Roland Brent.
Honorary pallbearer will be Sgt. Mjr. Justin Cariker United States Army.
Memorial contributions may be made to PineCrest Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, ATTN: Tanja Guajardo, 1302 Tom Temple Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
