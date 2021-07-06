Funeral services for Jimmy Ray Hathorn, 77, of Apple Springs will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Robert Lankford and Brother Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs.
Mr. Hathorn was born July 19, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Letha (Thomas) and Claud Hathorn, and died Sunday, July 4, 2021 in a local hospice facility.
Mr. Hathorn retired from Lufkin Industries following 45 years as a machinist. He enjoyed watching western movies and loved the Houston Astros. Mr. Hathorn was a member of Apple Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie (Lee) Hathorn of Apple Springs; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Sonya Hathorn of Tyler; daughter and son-in-law, Jana and Joe Beyer of Robinson; grandchildren, Haden Hathorn USMC, Tyler Killen, Corbin Myers, and Carson Myers; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dorothy and James T. Davis, Wanda and Max Due, all of Groveton, Sherman and Jo Lee of Nacogdoches, Shelia and Roger Parker of Apple Springs; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law, Melvin and Estelle Lee.
Pallbearers will be Corbin Myers, Carson Myers, Roger Thomas, Doug Thomas, Kenneth Hyman, and James Chamblee.
Honorary pallbearer will be Kevin Tullos.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bennett Cemetery
Association, c/o Shelia Parker, 8725 FM 2501, Apple Springs, Texas 75926 or Apple Springs Baptist Church, P.O. Box 22, Apple Springs, Texas 75926.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
