Oscar Jessie Rivera
Funeral services for Oscar Jessie Rivera, 22, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Rev. Sonia Bermudez officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
Oscar was born June 27, 1998 in Lufkin, Texas, to Jesus Garcia Rivera and Maria Guadalupe (Muñoz) Rivera, and died Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Lufkin.
Oscar was always laughing and smiling. His family describes him as a “happy” person. Oscar was very social and loved music.
He is survived by his parents, Jesus and Maria Rivera of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Alex and Cinthia Rivera of Bryan; brother, Ricardo Rivera of Lufkin; brother and sister-in-law, Leo and Jesilyn Rivera of Lufkin; sister, Patricia Rivera of Lufkin; sister, Rozie Rivera of Lufkin; grandmother, Rita Cordero of Mexico; nieces and nephews, Troy Rivera, Toby Rivera, Bianca Rivera, Noah Rivera, Gizelle Olivera, and Tzivan Olivera; uncle and godfather, Filimon and wife Sherry Muñoz of Lufkin; godmother, Patricia Gonzalez of Lufkin; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Oscar was preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas and Guadalupe Garcia Rivera; grandfather, Salome Muñoz; and aunts, Elena Muñoz and Juanita Muñoz.
Pallbearers will be Leo Rivera, Ricardo Rivera, Alex Rivera, Filimon Muñoz, Michael Duke, and Mason Lewis.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
