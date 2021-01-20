Graveside services for Paula Cepeda, 73, of Lufkin, TX, will be held Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Garden of Memories Memorial Park in Lufkin with Pastor Fabian Lopez officiating.
Mrs. Cepeda was born January 5, 1948 in Relampago, Texas, to Natividad Martinez and Ana Cruz, and died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in Houston.
Mrs. Cepeda loved to shop and travel, as well as trying new foods and finding new jewelry. She served as a Milieu Therapist working with at risk girls, to make their lives better.
She is survived by her husband, Justo Cepeda of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Eloisa Frost and Doug of Galveston, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Anita Cepeda and Kevin of Allen, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Perales and Rick of Goodlettsville, TN; daughter and son-in-law, Diana Garcia and Martin of Lufkin, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Serrano and Danny of Lufkin, TX; grandchildren, Justin Chavez, Emily Chavez, Andy Ratsavong, Diana Ratsavong, Ryan Perales, Melanie Perales, Sergio Garcia, Angel Garcia, Kobe Serrano, Anita Serrano, and Olivia Serrano; siblings, Nicha Gaiten, Bertha Rios, Isabel Claudio, Matilda Wooten, Mary Valdovinos, Oralia Ruiz, Anita Arango, Nora Perales, Gloria Gamez, Angie Martinez, and Joe Martinez; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother; and one sister.
Pallbearers will be Doug Frost, Martin Garcia, Kevin Ratsavong, Danny Serrano, Rick Perales, Ryan Perales, Kobe Serrano, and Justin Chavez
Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
