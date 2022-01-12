Memorial services for Doris Jean Lees, 63, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Charles Hall officiating. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel, and following the service in the Carroway Family Reception Room.
Doris was born May 30, 1958 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Shirley (Edwards) and Theron Whipple, and died Sunday, December 19, 2021 in Dallas.
Doris had resided in Lufkin since 1985. She attended Angelina College where she enjoyed and excelled in her studies of Child Psychology. She was a strong-willed person who was known for her ability to teach her sons life skills and encourage them to excel. She was a natural mother and caregiver who meticulously cared for her children. As her husband Don said, “I taught our sons sports while she educated them about life.” Her character drove her to continue to be a caregiver to her grandchildren as well, teaching them basic fundamentals of life. Dempsey and Oliver also kept her focused on the most important things in life which enabled her to never stop fighting her battler against cancer. Doris was of the Baptist faith and previously attended Southside Baptist Church in Lufkin.
Survivors include her husband, Don Lees of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Matthew and Kimberly Lees of Rowlett and Andrew and Alexandria Lees of Dallas; granddaughter, Dempsey Lees of Rowlett; grandson, Oliver Lees of Dallas; sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Jerry Stevens of Aztec, New Mexico and Donna and Dennis Martin of Bangs; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Trish Whipple of Aztec, New Mexico; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard Henley of Aztec, New Mexico, Skip and Marilyn Lees of Chico, California, and Laurie Yauch of Levittown, New York; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Henley; and parents-in-law, John and Dora Lees.
