Jo Ann Rhodes
Services for Jo Ann Rhodes, 85, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Gene Hazell and Bro. Welton Blackmon officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mrs. Rhodes was born March 6, 1936 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Lizzie (Burgess) and Otis Harbuck. She passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Rhodes was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was retired from Texas Foundry as a secretary/administrative assistant. She enjoyed playing the piano and accordion. She played in several gospel groups and in nursing homes. Mrs. Rhodes was a member of Little Flock Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a secretary/treasurer and Sunday School teacher.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Bethany and Joseph Butler of San Augustine; son and daughter-in-law, David and LeAnn Rhodes of Sylacauga, Alabama; grandchildren, Brittany Butler, Benjamin Butler, Rebekah Butler, Kara Elise Rhodes and Kali Celine Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Joe David Hughes and Daniel Fern Jernigan; brother, Otis “Sonny” Harbuck; brothers-in-law, Charlie Rhodes and Carol Gene Rhodes; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rhodes was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Rhodes; brother, E. C. Parker; and sister, Velma Camp.
Pallbearers will be Ben Butler, Maitland Rhodes, Kevin Harbuck, Joe Harbuck, Dennis Vansau, and Brent Parker.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Harbuck, Greg Rhodes and Barry Rhodes.
Visitation will begin at Noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
