Funeral services for Marjorie McKinney Hudson, 94, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, February 15, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Horace Fletcher officiating. Interment will follow at Walker Cemetery in Redland.
Marjorie McKinney Hudson was born November 27, 1926 in Lufkin, Texas, to Cleburn McKinney and Ollie McKinney, and died Tuesday, February 9, 2021 in Lufkin.
Marjorie McKinney Hudson loved to play 42 and greatly enjoyed going to the casino. She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes, and she loved her little dog, Dixie.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Larry Joe Monday and Dorothy of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Linda Monday Hofmann and Matthew Duran of Willis; daughter, Mary Monday Lowery of Phoenix, Arizona; son, Mario Danna of Lufkin; grandchildren, Bruce Hofmann, Christopher James Lowery and Vicki, Elizabeth Anne Monday Thompson, Anthony Danna, and Lindsay Danna; great-grandchildren, James Lowery, Shane Lowery, Katie Lowery, Isabelle Thompson, and Patrick Thompson; and great-great-grandchild, Jaxon Lowery; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cleburn and Ollie McKinney; husband, Dan Hudson.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Hofmann, Anthony Danna, Michael Shelfo, Randy Ward, Chris Lowery and Gary Jenkins.
Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Norton.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Monday, February 15, 2021 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
