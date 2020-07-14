Graveside services for Edith Maxine “Mac” Broughton Blankenship, 89, of Lufkin, formerly of Broaddus, will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Broaddus Cemetery with Brother Don Lofton officiating.
Maxine was born April 25, 1931 to Chester and Evelyn (Douglas) Broughton in South Point, Ohio and passed to eternity Sunday, July 12, 2020 at home. She graduated from South Point High at 16 years old. She married Arnold Blankenship April 24, 1948 and they were married for 59 years until Arnold’s passing in 2007.
Maxine was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Being a wonderful example of a Proverbs 31 woman, she was “far more precious than jewels”. If a family member had a problem Maxine was the first person they called for help or advice or just someone to listen. After raising five children, she worked at JC Penney in Ironton, Ohio. Mac was an expert at crocheting and knitting and loved doing crosswords. She was an excellent cook but always said, “It just needs a little something more”.
Maxine loved the Lord and was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Broaddus, Texas, and she loved her Sunday School class. After moving from Broaddus, she attended First Baptist church Zavalla and always remarked how friendly everyone was there. She loved people and made friends wherever she went.
Maxine is survived by her sons, Donald Blankenship and wife Wanda of Lufkin, Texas and James Blankenship and wife Brenda of Middletown, Ohio; daughters-in-law, Beverly Blankenship and Monica Blankenship of Lexington, North Carolina; grandchildren, Adam Hillman and Lacie, Holly Meek and Adam, Teresa Parrish and Steve, Brad Blankenship and Leslie, Robin Maness, Mark Blankenship, Randy Blankenship and Sarah, Patricia and Darren Wilkes, Melissa and Arron Wolf, Jimmy Blankenship and Allison, Derek Blankenship, and Sean Blankenship; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and brothers, Robert Broughton of Glen Allen, Virginia and Daniel Broughton and wife Julia of Crandall, Indiana;
Maxine is predeceased by her parents; husband, Arnold Blankenship; daughter, Nancy Blankenship Hillman; sons, Gary Blankenship and David Blankenship; grandson, Eric Blankenship; brothers, Chester Broughton, Jr., Harry Broughton, James Lawrence Broughton, and Douglas Broughton; and sister, Mary Francis Carrico.
The family requests memorials to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 73, Zavalla, Texas, or Trinity Baptist Church, 310 Highway 83, Broaddus, Texas 75929.
The family wishes to express their thanks to Harbor Hospice for enabling Mac to spend her final days at home. Special thanks to Sophie for her compassionate care during this time.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
