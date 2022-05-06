Graveside services for Norman Green, 91, of Huntington will be held Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Treadwell Cemetery with Pastor Scooter Kelley officiating.
Mr. Green was born August 12, 1930 in Neches, Texas to the late Martha Pearl (Stanley) and Ed Link Green, and died Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in a local hospice facility.
Formerly of Channelview, Mr. Green had resided in Huntington since 1993. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and retired from Ethyl Corporation following 33 years as a chemical operator. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Green enjoyed hunting, fishing, working outside in his yard, gardening, and visiting the elderly. He was very involved in his church, Oak Flat Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughters, Gail Fisher of Huntington and Michelle Rae Green of Canyon Lake; son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Ruthe Green of Houston; grandchildren, Melonie Staggs of Channelview, Kevin Green, Kory Green, both of Huffman, Dr. McKenzie Loren Green and husband Dr. Alex Ling of Houston; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Meghan Goddard of Huntington and Myranda Staggs of Crosby; great-great-grandchildren, Korbin Cole Goddard, Maddox Ryan Goddard, Gabriel Dupree, Lilly Dupree, all of Huntington, Nevaeh Staggs of Crosby, and Lucian Ling of Houston; brother, Jack Green and wife Margie of Huntington; sister, Jennie Gilcrease of Lufkin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gerald H. and Fay E. Waite of Yucaipa, California; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Evonne Green; son-in-law, Dewey Fisher; and a number of siblings.
Pallbearers will be Karl Davis, Justin Wigley, Thomas Ermel, Matt Wigley, Ed Snelson, and Ed Cotton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.