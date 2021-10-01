Clifford Doyal Adkison
Funeral services for Clifford Doyal Adkison, 90, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Timberland Drive Church of Christ with Harold Hancock officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in the Jericho Community near Center.
Mr. Adkison was born June 5, 1931 in Shelby County, Texas, to Mae (McSwain) and Ocie Adkison, and died Monday, September 27, 2021 in Lufkin.
Doyal’s family moved around some while he was young, eventually settling in Hudson. As a boy, Doyal loved to ride his horse, Dan, through the woods and roads around Hudson. One day while riding Dan, Doyal saw a beautiful homeplace for sale. He went home and told his dad about it. His dad wasn’t immediately convinced but Doyal said he pestered his father until he agreed to go take a look. His parents ended up buying the homeplace and that’s where Doyal grew up.
Doyal graduated from Hudson High School in 1948. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and served his country for 4 years. After being honorably discharged from the service, Doyal attended college at Stephen F. Austin State University, graduating with an accounting degree.
Doyal and Clara (Anthony) met 66 years ago, on Oct 8 1955, at a talent show held in the schoolhouse gym. Clara acted in a skit and sang, Doyal was in the audience. Apparently he was suitably impressed. After courting for a number of years, Doyal and Clara married on Feb 18, 1961. They celebrated their 60th anniversary earlier this year.
Throughout their years together, Doyal’s focus was on his family. He was a good provider and always made sure his family’s needs were met. He was employed by Tenneco Oil Co for 31 years. He and Clara originally resided in Houston. They welcomed a son, David, in 1962, and a daughter, Carol, came along a couple of years later.
The family transferred from Houston to New Orleans and then Atlanta, GA. In 1968 Doyal’s father was ill and so he requested a transfer back to Texas to help his parents while his father underwent cancer treatment.
The family lived in Houston until 1989. Doyal retired from Tenneco and he and Clara moved to Hudson. This move was really a return to Doyal’s roots: Doyal grew up in Hudson, in a log house that used to sit on the same spot where he and Clara lived. After he and Clara married they purchased the land from Doyal’s parents, named the homestead “The Ponderosa”, and eventually replaced the log home with the house in which they have lived since 1989.
Doyal loved The Ponderosa. He loved to take guests for walking tours around the place. He could point out the pecan tree that grew from a pecan his grandmother planted, the persimmon tree his mother planted, the pond his daddy had dug, the old barn with Dan’s harness. Doyal got a great sense of peace sitting under the trees at The Ponderosa, watching and listening to the leaves blow in the wind.
Doyal and Clara joined Timberland Drive Church of Christ in 1989. They have enjoyed their church family and have appreciated all of the friendship and support over the years.
Doyal’s family has been blessed by his presence, and he will be sorely missed. Thoughts and memories of his quick smile, kindness, wise council and decision making, careful planning, commitment to doing the right thing, to taking care of his family and meeting his commitments, to enjoying life’s simple pleasures, his ability to grow large, sweet watermelons, and his love for Clara’s homemade banana pudding will continue to bring comfort to his family.
Survivors include his wife, Clara Adkison of Lufkin; daughter, Carol Siver and husband Shannon of Coldspring; son, David Adkison and wife Laura of Houston; granddaughters, Sara Adkison of Soquel, California, Jenna Bishop of Aspen, Colorado; grandson, Jonathan Bishop of Austin; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Bobbie Christian.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Bishop, Tommy Anthony, Travis Christian, Douglas Christian, Farron Christian, and Bryan Christian.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
