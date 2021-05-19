Brenda Rhodes
Memorial services for Brenda Rhodes, 66, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Ms. Rhodes was born April 19, 1955 in Lufkin, Texas, to D.L. Modisette and Leonardean (Selman) Tomlin, and died Friday, April 23, 2021 at her residence.
Ms. Rhodes worked at Atkinson Candy in Lufkin for 35 years. She loved going to casinos. But most of all Ms. Rhodes’ loved her family, especially her great-grandson, Bentley.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Collins of Orofino, ID; grandson and wife, Preston and Bailey Collins of Nacogdoches; granddaughter and husband, Rachelle and Nolan Bonner of Nacogdoches; great-grandson, Bentley Collins of Nacogdoches; father, D.L. Modisette of Lufkin; mother, Dean Tomlin of Angleton; sister, Linda Lackey of Angleton; sister, Kathy Modisette of Baytown; brother, Randy Modisette of Etoile; and nieces, April Russo of Angleton and Wendy Penney of Huntington Beach, CA.
Special memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Florida 33607.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.