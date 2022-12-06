shafer square sept 2021

Celebration of Life for Mary E. Ewing, 78, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Clawson Assembly of God Church in Clawson with Pastor Don Nordin and Pastor Josh Poage officiating.

Mrs. Ewing was born December 30, 1943, in Roseburg, Oregon, to the Late Marcus Weber and Violet (Pemberton) Weber, and died Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Lufkin.