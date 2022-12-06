Celebration of Life for Mary E. Ewing, 78, of Lufkin, will be held Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Clawson Assembly of God Church in Clawson with Pastor Don Nordin and Pastor Josh Poage officiating.
Mrs. Ewing was born December 30, 1943, in Roseburg, Oregon, to the Late Marcus Weber and Violet (Pemberton) Weber, and died Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Lufkin.
Mary had a servant's heart and loved serving at her church. She was full of love, mercy, and grace. She was sassy and loved to laugh and enjoyed life. She dearly loved her family, and they were everything to her. She was a great helper to her husband and his ministry. If she could have fed the world, she would have.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dan Ewing of Lufkin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, James and Elise Ewing of MD.; daughter and son-in-law, Danise and David Berry of Hudson, TX; granddaughter and fiancé, Rene Ewing and Kyle Chambers of Hudson, TX; granddaughter and husband, Kaitlyn and Daniel Tillar of Lufkin, TX; grandson, Lachlan Ewing of MD.; granddaughter, Ainsley Ewing of MD.; sister and brother-in-law, Naomi and Howard Clark of AZ.; nephews and spouses, Brent and Paris Clark of AZ., and Randy and Cyndi Clark of TN; sister-in-law, Carol Weber; nephews, John and David Weber.
She was preceded in death by her parents: brothers, John Weber and Dan Weber; and nephew Steven Weber
Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Pope, Keith Duplechin, Kyle Chambers, Daniel Tillar, and Paul Nolan.
Special memorials can be made to Convoy of Hope, P. O. Box 1125, Springfield, MO. 65801.
