Graveside services for Alisa Spencer Jones, 93, of Nigton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Nigton Memorial Park in Nigton. Mrs. Jones was born Aug. 18, 1928, in Wells and died on Oct. 8, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, director.
Luisa Narcis
Services for Lusia Narcis, 38, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Ms. Narcis was born Feb. 26, 1983, in Guam and died Oct. 5, 2021, in Lufkin.
Kimberly Ann Smith
Kimberly Ann Smith, 39, of Dodson, Louisiana, was born Dec. 7, 1982, in Houston, and died Oct. 8, 2021, in Jasper. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Merle Stewart
Graveside services for Merle Stewart, 79, of Zavalla, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the Concord Cemetery. Mrs. Stewart was born Aug. 30, 1942, and died Oct. 9, 2021, at her residence. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Levesta Tolbert
Services for Levesta Tolbert, 40, will be at noon Saturday at Hopewell CME Church. Levesta was born Dec. 29, 1980, in Nacogdoches, and died Oct. 1, 2021, in Dallas. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday at Sid Roberts Funeral Home.
Noe Trejo
Services for Noe Trejo, 52, of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. Mr. Trejo was born Feb. 21, 1969, and died Oct. 10, 2021, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home.
