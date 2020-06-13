Andrea “Aundi” Gayle Kuykendall
Memorial services for Andrea “Aundi” Gayle Kuykendall, 46, of Central, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Kuykendall was born January 16, 1974 in Lufkin, Texas, to Jim Allen and Sandra Gail (Manley) Allen, and died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Kuykendall was a big sports fan, and especially loved Nascar and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a very loving mother and loved her family very much. Mrs. Kuykendall worked as a nurse for many years.
She is survived by her husband, Greg “Gunner” Kuykendall of Central; daughter, Ashley Kuykendall of Central; father, Jim Allen of Central; sisters, Michelle Allen and Toni Carrico, both of Central; mother-in-law, Deloris Smith of Lufkin; father-in-law and wife, Carl and Linda Kuykendall of Houston; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rhonda and Thomas Straughan of Central; sister-in-law, Suzanne Smith of Central; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Stephanie and Darren Foreman of Lufkin; nieces and nephews, Bradley, Cameron, Harley, Fielding, Emmie, Damien, Blake, Brooklyne, Makenzie, Conner, Ava, Izzi, and Bryson; along with a host of loving family and friends.
Mrs. Kuykendall was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Allen; grandparents, Jack and Jan Allen and Memaw and Paw Paw Varnell; and aunt, Debbie Barnes
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
