Donald Baker

Memorial service for Donald Baker has been rescheduled until Feb. 27; Laird Funeral Home.

Christopher Edwin Finch

Services for Christopher Edwin Finch, 38, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Finch was born Sept. 11, 1982, and died Feb. 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Kathleen (Anderson) Hilliard

Memorial services for Kathleen (Anderson) Hilliard, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Neches Pines Golf Course Pavilion. Mrs. Hilliard was born Jan. 24, 1961, in Freeland, Pennsylvania, and died Dec. 18, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors

Bobby Harold Tucker

Graveside services for Bobby Harold Tucker, 93, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Tucker was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Lufkin and died Feb. 14, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.

Mary Louise Willmon

Services for Mary Louise Willmon, 89, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Willmon died Feb. 15, 2021, in Lufkin.

Martha Windsor

Services for Martha Windsor, 89, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Windsor died Feb. 15, 2021, in Lufkin.