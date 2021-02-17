Donald Baker
Memorial service for Donald Baker has been rescheduled until Feb. 27; Laird Funeral Home.
Christopher Edwin Finch
Services for Christopher Edwin Finch, 38, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Finch was born Sept. 11, 1982, and died Feb. 8, 2021. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Kathleen (Anderson) Hilliard
Memorial services for Kathleen (Anderson) Hilliard, 59, of Lufkin, will be at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Neches Pines Golf Course Pavilion. Mrs. Hilliard was born Jan. 24, 1961, in Freeland, Pennsylvania, and died Dec. 18, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Bobby Harold Tucker
Graveside services for Bobby Harold Tucker, 93, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Gann Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Saturday. Mr. Tucker was born Sept. 30, 1927, in Lufkin and died Feb. 14, 2021, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Mary Louise Willmon
Services for Mary Louise Willmon, 89, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Willmon died Feb. 15, 2021, in Lufkin.
Martha Windsor
Services for Martha Windsor, 89, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Windsor died Feb. 15, 2021, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.